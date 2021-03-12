Hope Springs Community Church in Columbus providing food pantry to families in need

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The pandemic has brought many struggles, including an increase in food insecurity.
Hope Springs Community Church has been running a food pantry in East Columbus that has recently been supported by United Way’s Coronavirus Relief Fund.
The church says it has recently been serving an average of 30 families and 70 to 100 people weekly.
“This is so important because we have so many people in our community that go hungry or try to figure out how I’m put a meal on the table,” said Lead Pastor Brandon Branigan. “But what we provide will not completely take care of it but take some of the stress off.”
The pantry is open Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Hope Springs is located at 4442 Buena Vista Road.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.