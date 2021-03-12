House passes new bills expanding background checks for gun sales

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The U.S. House of Representatives passed two firearm bills this week.
The Bipartisan Background Checks Act and the Enhanced Background Checks Act would require more time for background checks to be completed. They would establish new background check requirements for gun transfers between private parties.
Jon McMullen, the owner of Shooters of Columbus, says the bill would help his business financially, but personally, he doesn’t care for it.
“Financially, it will be a benefit to us because a tremendous amount of folks would have to come in and pay money to transfer a legally owned heirloom from father to son, from mother to daughter, whatever. As a freedom loving American, it’s the most disgusting thing I can imagine,” said McMullen.
According to Congress, the two bills are to prevent people who are a danger to themselves or others from purchasing firearms. McMullin says he doesn’t think it will protect anyone and if someone wants to purchase a gun, they’re going to find a way to do so.
