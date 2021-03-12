Lanett city official arrested on ethics violation

LANETT, Ala. (WTVM) - Another Lanett city official finds himself charged with an ethics violation.
Lanett Director of Planning and Development Tony Chandler, 46, has been charged with using his official position for personal gain, theft of services and making a false statement to an employee of the Ethics Commission.
Chandler turned himself in Friday at the Chambers County Jail and has since been released on a $12,500 bond.
The warrant from Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office says that Chandler directed city employees, who were on the job, to help him move personal property from one personal residence to another. He then reportedly made a false statement about the incident to an employee of the Ethics Commission during the course of an investigation.
If convicted, Chandler could face between two and 20 years in prison and a $30,000 fine for the ethics charge, which is a felony. The theft of services charge could see him in prison for one to five years with a $7,500 fine and the false statement charge could earn him up to a year in prison with a $6,000 fine.
No more details on Chandler’s alleged crimes are being released at this time.
This arrest comes less than a month after Lanett Mayor Kyle McCoy was indicted on ethics charges following his August arrest on those charges.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.