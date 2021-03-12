Mayor Henderson announces plans for new Columbus mass vaccination site

Columbus Civic Center home to new GEMA mass vaccination clinic (Source: WTVM)
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Earlier this month, Governor Brian Kemp announced five new state-operated mass vaccination sites would be opening across Georgia, one of those locations being based in Columbus.

The Columbus Civic Center was then announced as the home for the vaccination site that was scheduled to begin operating on Mar. 17.

Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson is now releasing new details on the plans for the mass vaccination site days before it officially opens.

Appointments will be required to receive the vaccine and can be made by clicking here. This is a different process than registering for the vaccine through the Department of Public Health. If you are already on the waiting list to receive the vaccine through DPH, you are encouraged to register through this system as well.

The groups who are currently eligible for vaccination are:

  • Pre-K through 12 educators and staff
  • Adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their caregivers
  • Parents of children with complex medical conditions
  • Healthcare workers
  • Residents and staff of long-term care facilities
  • Adults aged 65+ and their caregivers
  • First responders (law enforcement, fire personnel including volunteer fire departments, dispatchers, and 9-1-1 operators)

Beginning Monday, Mar. 15, the following groups will become eligible to receive the vaccine:

  • Adults aged 55+
  • Individuals with disabilities
  • Individuals aged 16+ with certain medical conditions

This mass vaccination site is being operated by the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency.

