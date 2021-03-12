Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office buys 300 copies of novel on the life of former inmate

Of course we have people who commit crimes who may be gang members, but we don’t necessarily have a gang problem,” said Quarles. “You know, I talk to a lot of these young men who are committing these crimes. These young men who are out in the streets, and I tell you, 70 percent of the young men I talk to, they say if they had an opportunity, they would do something different. Of course, some of them have committed crimes and they have to pay for what they did, but at the same time, we have to throw them some type of lifeline. We have to be able to show them that, look, if you want to do better, this city is behind you.”