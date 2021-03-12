Second suspect charged with murder in 2008 Columbus cold case makes court appearance

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The second suspected arrested in a Columbus cold case appeared in court Thursday.
Emanuel Holloway is charged with the 2008 murder of Paul Hill.
Detective Stuart Carter says he was able to arrest Holloway based on several statements from witnesses. Police arrested Shanita Wyatt last month for involvement in the murder
Carter says when Wyatt was arrested, she told police that Holloway was also involved. Holloway’s attorney, William Kendrick, says police have not received DNA yet on their physical evidence and arresting someone just from witnesses’ statements is not right.
“It doesn’t mean that their evidence or what they’re saying is not maybe helpful in some way, shape, or form, or fashion, but it’s a difference between that type of witness and the witness to an event,” said Kendrick.
Holloway was removed from court after yelling back in frustration at the hearing. The case will go to Superior Court.
