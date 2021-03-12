Wanted person leads Columbus police on chase, ends in crash

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police were led on a chase this morning after attempting to stop a wanted person.
Police say officers attempted to make a traffic stop of a wanted person when the suspect began leading them on a chase.
The chase ended after police units were able to hit the other vehicle, causing it to stop on Victory Dr.
There is no word on the status of the suspect or what they were wanted for.
This is a developing story. Keep with News Leader 9 on air and online for the latest updates.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.