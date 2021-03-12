Warm and Dry Through the Weekend, but Rain on the Horizon Next Week

By Sunday, expect more clouds than sun around as we transition back to a more unsettled pattern next week. Rain coverage should be around 30-40% on Monday then back up to 50-60% Tuesday through Thursday with more scattered showers and storms in the forecast. Good news is we don’t expect any severe weather concerns at this time, which is always a positive during the springtime months! Though mornings will be very mild next with in the upper 50s and low 60s, the afternoons won’t run quite as warm with high temperatures only in the mid to upper 70s. Overall though, the above average temperature trend should continue through at least the middle of next week before maybe a more seasonable cooldown closer to NEXT weekend.