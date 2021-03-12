Warm and Dry Through the Weekend, but Rain on the Horizon Next Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Friday starting off with more hazy sunshine that will stick around this afternoon with some passing clouds at times. Even with any clouds around, the cool start to the morning will give way to an even more pleasant afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s—a trend that will continue over the weekend! Dry weather persists over the weekend, too, so no rain in the forecast over the next few days to wash any pollen away. Good excuse to was the car though!
By Sunday, expect more clouds than sun around as we transition back to a more unsettled pattern next week. Rain coverage should be around 30-40% on Monday then back up to 50-60% Tuesday through Thursday with more scattered showers and storms in the forecast. Good news is we don’t expect any severe weather concerns at this time, which is always a positive during the springtime months! Though mornings will be very mild next with in the upper 50s and low 60s, the afternoons won’t run quite as warm with high temperatures only in the mid to upper 70s. Overall though, the above average temperature trend should continue through at least the middle of next week before maybe a more seasonable cooldown closer to NEXT weekend.
Download the free WTVM Weather Mobile App for your forecast → http://onelink.to/stormteam9.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.