Another Warm Day In Store!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Mother nature has pushed us right into May today! We will stay May-like heading into the day on Sunday as well, with partly cloudy skies and temps in the low to middle 80s. Likely will be the warmest day since late October across the Valley! Looking towards next week, our pattern change is about to flip to a wetter trend starting on Monday. While downpours will be confined to the afternoon that day, a few storms may be strong just to our west. Don’t anticipate any severe weather through Tuesday despite showers and storms. As we head into Wednesday and Wednesday night, this is where we will have to stay vigilant and watch closely everyday for updates. A potent storm system will lift to our north and west putting us in a favorable sector for strong and severe thunderstorms, threats do include some tornadoes, damaging winds, and hail. This is why we have issued “Alert Days” for both Wednesday and Thursday, so we can give you a heads up on the potential. We will outline details as they come into focus! For now, enjoy your Sunday and stay with us!