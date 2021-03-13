Columbus Boys & Girls Club member recognized for award winning artwork

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The artwork of a local Boys & Girls Club member will be showcased in hundreds of Michaels stores.
Ten-year-old John Sam attends the East Columbus Boys & Girls Club. Two years ago, John’s art piece titled, “Simply Simba,” won a national award in 2020 during the national fine arts exhibit from the Boys & Girls Club Association.
This year, his masterpiece will be shared with millions of Michaels’ customers at more than 100 stores across North America during the month of May. John says his award winning drawing was inspired by the movie “The Lion King.”
“There was like a big lion in the movie and that really inspired me to draw it. It makes me feel proud of myself,” said John.
“Very proud because I meant it’s so many other things he could be doing, but for him to really show an interest in art and stick with it and showing off his talent and getting recognized from it, me and the family we’re super excited,” said John’s mother, Jasmine Lewis.
John also likes to draw himself, his home, flowers, clouds, and the sun.
