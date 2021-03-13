Columbus police searching for missing teen, last seen near Farley Dr.

King Hart was last seen March 11 on Farley Drive (Source: Columbus Police Department)
By Jessie Gibson | March 13, 2021 at 2:41 PM EST - Updated March 13 at 2:41 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is looking for a missing 13-year-old boy.

King Hart was last seen on March 11 near the 4700 block of Farley Drive at approximately 1 p.m.

He was wearing a black pull-over hoodie with a gray t-shirt underneath, tan pants and a black Jordan backpack with a red trim.

According to police, King has a slight learning disability. He also has a three-inch scar on the center of his forehead.

If you have any information on King’s whereabouts, please contact 911.

