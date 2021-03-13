COURT: Drug deal gone wrong leads to deadly shooting on 16th St. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man charged with a Columbus murder pleaded not guilty in court Friday.
20-year-old Jaquarius Cole is charged with the murder of Byron Petty.
Court testimony revealed a drug deal went wrong and led to shots being fired near 14th Avenue and 16th Street January 7. According to detectives, Cole stated he and Petty were in a car making a transaction when Petty pulled out a gun in an attempt to rob him.
Petty shot at Cole first and Cole returned fire, shooting Petty multiple times. Cole’s attorney, Stacey Jackson, says his client was protecting himself.
“I believe just by what the detective testified, my client was acting in self-defense,” said Jackson.
Petty died at the scene.
The case is bound over to Superior Court.
