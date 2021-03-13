Marion County School District sees lowest coronavirus cases since pandemic began

MARION COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Marion County schools are currently seeing the lowest coronavirus numbers since the pandemic began last year, according to the school district superintendent.
Superintendent Glenn Tidwell says the school system has three quarantines and one coronavirus test pending. He believes getting his staff vaccinated will continue this low trend.
“We have to get through that second-dose vaccination in a couple weeks after that. Along with that and the fact that we’ve had quite a few employees that have contracted COVID and recovered, we should be reaching a pretty good level of immunity,” said Tidwell.
With spring break and Easter coming up, Tidwell hopes that people continue to stay cautions and take protocols so that coronavirus numbers don’t spike afterward.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.