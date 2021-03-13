Marion County teachers and staff vaccinated for COVID-19

MARION COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - One year ago, Marion County schools had no choice but to shut down and go virtual after COVID-19 hit.
Now, a year later, things are starting to look up.
Around 50 to 60 teachers and staff got their COVID-19 vaccination throughout Friday. They said they’re so glad to have this opportunity, and hope this means school life will go back to normal soon.
“Today, the Marion County Health Department, we’ve been working closely with them and they’ve agreed to come out and offer our employees the COVID vaccine,” said Marion County Schools Superintendent Glenn Tidwell.
After Georgia Governor Brian Kemp gave the green light to school teachers and staff to get vaccinated, Marion County school faculty are taking their opportunity.
“To be vaccinated, it’s a sense of relief. I know that this is the first step towards my health, and my health is dependent upon the health of our kids,” said L.K. Moss Elementary teacher Tracy Porter.
Both L.K. Moss Elementary and Marion County Middle-High School teachers and staff got their vaccines. People had the option to stay in their cars or go inside. Many teachers said the hardest part of COVID-19 is not being able to see their students in person.
“I miss seeing kids, because as you know as a teacher that’s what you sign up for, to see kids every day, to interact,” said Marion County High School teacher Gina Teate.
“It’s been really difficult to be the best speech therapist I can be because I’m having to be limited,” said L.K. Moss Elementary speech therapist Rebecca Willis.
Despite getting the vaccine, Eddie Willis said it might be a little longer until he feels more comfortable.
“I’m still very cautious of wearing all my PPP and still following the guidelines,” said Eddie Willis.
Overall, staff said they feel like providing teachers the COVID-19 vaccine will bring things back to normal soon.
“Being able to be vaccinated, and hopefully one day getting the chance to get back to how things used to be, I know it won’t be as what it used to be but to get back to some type of normalcy,” said L.K. Moss Elementary teacher Kandice Jackson.
Tidwell said teachers and staff will be able to get their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine next month on April 12.
