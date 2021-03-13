One year later: Crowds returning to Uptown Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a year since the COVID-19 pandemic began in the U.S., many places had to alter they way they did business last March. Uptown Columbus is starting to see more people in the area.
Many people were seen dining and enjoying the sunshine earlier today. Although the pandemic has impacted the sales of many businesses, Uptown Nutrition recently opened its doors Friday. Owner Kristi Hall says though they were hesitant to open, they feel like things are slowly going back to normal.
“There’s more people coming out and i feel that it’s really going towards back to normal,” said Kristi Hall, Uptown Nutrition owner. “Especially with people, a lot of outside stuff, this is an up and coming area and we’re just proud to be here.”
“It makes me more comfortable seeing everybody out and about and getting to come and see people that are friendly and all it makes it good,” said Casey Murphy, Uptown Nutrition customer.
Hall says her and her employees make sure to follow safety protocols and wear masks so customers feel more comfortable in their store.
