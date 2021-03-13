South Korea gives gift of 10K masks to Alabama veterans homes

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Residents of Alabama’s state veterans homes have gotten COVID-19 vaccinations at high rates, and on Friday they got another piece of added protection.
A generous gift of 10,000 KF94 face masks was made to the veterans by the Consul General of the Republic of Korea, Young-jun Kim.
The KF94 masks are made in the Republic of Korea with the KF representing “Korean filter” and the “94” indicating 94 percent filtering efficacy.
The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs welcomed the gift, which will be given to residents at the state’s four veterans homes.
Leaders called the gift a display of Korean-American friendship.
“We are so grateful for this donation as the past year has been especially challenging with the COVID-19 pandemic,” said ADVA Commissioner Kent Davis. We humbly accept this gift that will make a tremendous difference in the lives of our residents and staff at our state veterans homes by providing them with a high level of protection.”
Kim presented Davis with the masks and a letter from Republic of Korea Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun thanking American Korean War veterans and their families for helping Korea defend freedom and secure peace seven decades ago.
According to the ADVA, as of this week, about 90 percent of residents and about 35 percent of staff have received the COVID-19 vaccine so far.
