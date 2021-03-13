Uptown Columbus holds St. Patrick’s Day bar crawl

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The luck of the Irish is being spread in Uptown Columbus Saturday with live music and green beer!
The bar crawl begins at 2 p.m. and ends at 8 p.m.
Participating bars and restaurants in the crawl include:
- Billiards on Broad
- 18th Amendment Cigar Shop
- Up @ Smoke
- Back That Axe Up
- The Hooch
The bar crawl also includes live djs, free axe throwing at Back That Axe Up, free pool at Billiards on Broad, drink specials and lots of St. Patrick’s Day fun. Get your walking shoes ready and find something green to avoid being pinched! To participate in the fun, buy tickets here.
