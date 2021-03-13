Uptown Columbus revitalization efforts underway

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Local leaders are looking for citizens to be part of planning and implementing programs and upcoming activities for Uptown Columbus.
Uptown Columbus, Inc. and the Business Improvement District recently announced they are forming committees, including a prosper committee, which focuses on increasing the number of businesses, jobs, and tax bases.
There will also be a play committee focused on special events and activities and an employ committee that focuses on making Uptown a safe urban setting. The last committee is the inform committee to promote and attract people to visit the shops.
