Warm for the Weekend!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We have a beautiful and warm weekend in store across the Chattahoochee Valley with lots of sunshine and highs in the mid 80s for Saturday. Sunshine persists through Sunday with highs in the low-to-mid 80s and just a few intervals with some clouds dotting the sky. We stay dry through early Monday before some rain and a few storms make their way back into the forecast Monday evening. We keep showers and storms around through Thursday while highs are in the mid and upper 70s. Wednesday night into Thursday we have called an Alert Day. What does that mean? You should stay with us here at Storm Team 9 and pay attention to the forecast and weather conditions on these days. We are watching for the potential for some strong storms in the mix with a disturbance moving through the Valley, but there is still much model disagreement on the exact timing and threats with this system. For now, we will say that the main threat will be sometime between Wednesday afternoon and Thursday late morning. We will continue to fine-tune this and watch this closely as we get closer to these days. I think by Monday we will have a much better idea of exactly when we could see this threat move through and exactly what threats we could see. Once we get this system through by Thursday afternoon, we will see sunshine and dry conditions return to the forecast through next weekend.