Local barbershop holds colon cancer screening to educate community

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus barbershop helped to educate the community about colon cancer with a free screening event Saturday.
Diamond Kutz held the event at their shop on Macon Road for men and women between 50 and 75-years-old.
Local doctors also came by to talk to participants about colon cancer, screening and answer questions. Diamond Kutz owner Edward Powell says colon cancer is the second most deadly cancer behind lung cancer.
He says people should contact a doctor if they notice changes in their body or stool.
“The important thing is getting checked. Making sure that you’re cancer free especially colon cancer. Colon cancer is hard to detect and once you get over three years it’s hard to kind of like stop. So yes, males we need to get our colon’s checked annually,” said Edward Powell, Diamond Kutz owner.
Powell says the next event they’re having will be for mental health in May.
