Local football alums return to give back

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus area football alums Walter Palmore (Hardaway High School), Gabe Wright (Carver High School), Taquon Marshall (Harris County High School, Brandon Barnes (Russell County High School) and Ucambre Williams (Central High School) returned to Valley to help Impact Performance RX collect daily necessity items for those living in extreme poverty.
The group gathered on Sixth Avenue on Saturday morning. A local non-profit, M2540, is responsible for distributing the supplies to the homeless. Many items will be put to use as soon as tomorrow.
“I remember being in the boys and girls club and looking up to people,” Wright said. “Maybe not even people who have been in the NFL, but I can only imagine how these kids feel.”
Please find our video above for more details on the successful event.
