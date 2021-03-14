Storms Move in for the Work Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Sunday’s forecast features another day full of dry sunshine with some clouds in the mix and highs in the mid 80s. More clouds build in overnight and into Monday with some stray showers possible early in the day before more rain and storms move in late Monday into Tuesday. We will see stormy weather around on Tuesday early in the day, but we are closely watching a storm system that will develop to our west and move into our neck of the woods Wednesday/Thursday. We have called an Alert Day for Wednesday and Thursday which means that we want you to pay close attention to the forecast for these days as we draw closer to this system’s progression through the Valley. For now, the timing is broad with models moving it through sometime between Wednesday afternoon and Thursday late morning with much uncertainty in exact timing. Exact threats are also still rather uncertain for now with the exact threats hinging on the timing that the system moves through, but for now we will say that there is a potential for some strong to severe storms. We should have a much better grasp of exact timing and threats by Monday evening when we get better model data coming in. After this system moves through we will see sunny and cooler conditions with highs in the upper-60s and lower-70s for the rest of the week and weekend. Stay with us here at Storm Team 9 for the latest on this system and its progression.