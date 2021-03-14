Stormy Week Ahead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a quiet and dry stretch of weather amounting to eleven days in a row on no rainfall, we flip the switch this upcoming week. Not only are we in line for a wetter pattern, but a stormy one at that. Monday morning looks mainly dry for most with some isolated T-showers developing in the afternoon, high will be in the upper 70s. Tuesday the coverage of showers and storm goes up to 60%, while it will not be an all day rain, we start to see more downpours in the mix. Wednesday is our ALERT DAY, for the potential of severe thunderstorms. We’ve been keeping an eye on it closely and ingredients seems to be lining up for at least some rough weather. Too early to pinpoint specific timing, however we have some confidence in a Wednesday PM - Thursday AM timeframe.