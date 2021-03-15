AAA: GA gas prices spike 11¢ over last week

Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by 9¢ to $2.85. Rising crude prices, tightening gas supplies, and increased gas demand continue to drive pump prices to higher ground. According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic gas stocks decreased by 11.9 million barrels to 231.6 million barrels, as demand increased from 8.15 million barrels a day to 8.73 million barrels a day last week. Last week’s demand measurement is the highest since the end of November 2020. If these trends continue alongside higher crude prices, drivers can expect pump prices to increase through the week.