Chattahoochee Valley receiving more than $114M in federal funding from American Rescue Plan

“For the first time, this aid will flow directly to localities with populations under half a million,” said Sen. Ossoff. “In the CARES Act, the aid went to the state, the Governor’s office, and mostly to the city of Atlanta; smaller localities did not get direct aid. We banded together to fix that to ensure that, not just the smaller cities like Columbus, and Macon, and Savannah, but also counties and smaller towns will get this direct support.”