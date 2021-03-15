Chattahoochee Valley receiving more than $114M in federal funding from American Rescue Plan

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With the approval of the American Rescue Plan last week, more than $114,000,000 in direct relief funding is coming to the Georgia portions of the Chattahoochee Valley.
This funding ensures that all cities and counties receive direct funding from the federal government.
According to a statement from Sen. Jon Ossoff’s office, “this funding will be key to cities and counties replacing lost revenue, maintaining vital public services, protecting frontline workers, etc.”
Cities and counties with unified governments, like Columbus, will receive the funding allocated for both the city and the county.
“For the first time, this aid will flow directly to localities with populations under half a million,” said Sen. Ossoff. “In the CARES Act, the aid went to the state, the Governor’s office, and mostly to the city of Atlanta; smaller localities did not get direct aid. We banded together to fix that to ensure that, not just the smaller cities like Columbus, and Macon, and Savannah, but also counties and smaller towns will get this direct support.”
“Columbus, like so many of Georgia’s cities and counties, has been hit hard by this pandemic. We have struggled to locate resources to ensure we continue to provide basic services to our citizens. This funding will deliver crucial support to Georgia communities like ours across this State. I am grateful to our Senators for fighting for assistance for local communities,” said Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson.
Check out all of the funding being delivered to Chattahoochee Valley communities below.
- Columbus: $41.58M
- Americus: $4.76M
- Cusseta: $3.44M
- Cuthbert: $1.08M
- Georgetown: $720,000
- Buena Vista: $650,000
- Ellaville: $590,000
- Lumpkin: $400,000
- Hamilton: $350,000
- Fort Gaines: $300,000
- Talbotton: $270,000
- Muscogee County: $37.97M
- Harris County: $6.83M
- Sumter County: $5.73M
- Chattahoochee County: $2.12M
- Marion County: $1.62M
- Randolph County: $1.31M
- Stewart County: $1.28M
- Talbot County: $1.20M
- Schley County: $1.02M
- Clay County: $550,000
- Webster County: $510,000
- Quitman County: $450,000
