LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Some people have already seen their $1,400 stimulus check hit their bank accounts.
For those who do expect to receive a stimulus check, many experts suggest using the money to pay bills
or adding to an emergency fund. They also recommend or paying off high interest debt.
Some money advisors suggest spending it the funds on local businesses or donating it to charity. Some people in East Alabama shared what they plan to do with the $1,400.
“Using it as an investment into my business because I have a small business called SE Sweet Treats. So, I plan on investing back into my business to purchase things I need,” said Lee County resident Gwendolyn Gibson Baker.
“It will help with household expenditures,” said Lee County resident Cesar Rincon. “But most likely I will go into our regular checking account that we’ll use for our normal day-to-day living. But it’s nice to have that extra cushion.”
According o t eInternatl Revenue Service, people canfind out when an dhow ir stimulus check was sent through the Get My Paymnt Tool.
