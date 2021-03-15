GEMA to open mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As Georgia opens up COVID-19 vaccination eligibility for adults 55 and older Monday, the Georgia Emergency Management Agency (GEMA) is preparing to open its mass vaccination site at the Columbus Civic Center Wednesday.
Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson says he is impressed with GEMA’s efforts.
“It is so much of a larger scale than what we have going now,” Henderson said. “Wow, I mean in a word that is what it is.
According to Chance Corbett, Columbus Emergency Management director, there are thousands of residents left on the recently expanded Phase 1A + vaccine group. He says GEMA’s clinic based in Columbus will help to vaccinate them quicker.
“They are going to sign up for this clinic and drive through and get the vaccine without even getting out of the car,” he said. “Before, we were struggling to get the vaccine but now, we are getting it on all fronts.”
The GEMA clinic will have five lanes but up to eight that people can drive through to receive Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Dr. Beverly Townsend, West Central Health Department’s medical director, says now that more Georgian’s have access to the COVID-19 vaccine, it is a blessing to have GEMA’s support in Columbus for the next 12 weeks.
“It does not matter who gives the vaccine, it is just a matter of people being able to provide the resources,“ she said. “I am just happy to say that they are here to provide that.”
