Jury selection process resumes in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Hundreds of potential jurors were called Monday to do their civic duties to begin the selection process.
Prospective jurors gathered at the Columbus Civic Center where they were able to spread out more than they would have been able to at the government center because of the pandemic.
Judiciary members say all jurors were seated six feet apart, were required to wear masks, and had to receive temperature checks before entering. Panels of jurors who are selected will be moved over to the government center for jury trials.
