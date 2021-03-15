Local Girl Scout Troop adapts to change amid pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - While COVID-19 has created several roadblocks for businesses and organizations, one Chattahoochee Valley Girl Scout Troop did not let the pandemic stop them from carrying on one of their most beloved traditions: selling cookies.
Sunday was the last day of cookie selling season for Girl Scouts and before it ended, the girls of Troop 50328 knew they had to use a bit of creativity to help out their friend and fellow scout member who is high risk for COVID-19.
Adapting to change is key to battling the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s what Girl Scout Troop 50328 of Chattahooche Valley did to keep their cooking selling tradition alive.
“In previous years, a normal troop would have and be out here full fledge, now we have to find ways to make do in a safe environment,” said Faith Bodley, Girl Scout Troop leader.
Girl Scout member Maddie Chester is considered-high risk for COVID-19. When cookie season started in February, Maddie had no option but find contactless ways to make her sales.
“We were doing GrubHub booths, where we’d go to the little house and we’d just kind of wait for an order to come in and usually we wouldn’t really get an order, we’d get like one or two boxes at the most,” said Maddie Chester, Girl Scout member.
That’s when the other troop members saw a need for change and made Maddie a COVID-19 friendly bubble at their booth.
“As a sisterhood, started looking through the web for ideas from the northern councils,” said Bodley, Girl Scout Troop leader.
“I was seeing this meme and it was like a vending machine, and I was thinking about Maddie,” said fellow Girl Scout member, Sophia Rother.
“My sister had open heart surgery so she’s really high risk, and I really wanted to do a booth and they figured out a way for me to do it,” said Chester.
So how did they do it? The girls used an awning, seran wrap, and leftover cookie cardboard boxes to create the makeshift covered tent.
“There are some points where I’m just like, I just want to be out of here, and I want to do it normal, but obviously you can’t, so I really appreciate the fact that they figured out a way for me to do this,” said Chester.
Customers say they’re happy to see the Girl Scout cookie tradition alive through COVID-19.
“I used to be a girl scout when I was younger, so I’m just glad stuff like this is still around,” said Morgan Bryant, customer.
“It shows you the bond of sisterhood, from how we can overcome to make this successful for every single young lady out here,” said Bodley.
The Girl Scout troop sold over 9,000 cookie boxes this season, and they hope to see things go back to normal by next year.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.