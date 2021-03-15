Pair of convicted Columbus murderers to remain in prison, Ga. Supreme Court rules

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A pair of men convicted of a 2013 drive-by shooting that claimed one man’s life will remain in prison, according to a new ruling by the Supreme Court of Georgia.
Christopher Pender and Christopher Whitaker were two of three men convicted of felony murder in the 2013 shooting death of 34-year-old David Scott on Coolidge Ave.
Police say they found Scott sitting in his car in Sept. 2013 after gunshots were reported in the area. He had been shot in the head. An unharmed passenger was also sitting in the car.
At their 2016 trial, Pender and Whitaker were convicted of felony murder and sentenced to prison with the possibility of parole.
The Supreme Court of Georgia has now issued another ruling in Pender and Whitaker’s cases. The state’s highest Court has decided to uphold both men’s convictions and life sentences.
Pender is currently serving his life sentence in the Telfair State Prison and Whitaker is serving his in the Washington State Prison.
