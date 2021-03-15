Russell County man arrested on several drug, gun charges

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Russell County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man on a laundry list of drug and gun charges.
Robert Anthony Martin was arrested last week and is now facing several charges including:
- Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute
- Possession of marijuana
- Felon in possession of a pistol
- Probation violation
- Probation revocation
- Distribution of a controlled substance
- Driving while revoked
- Attempting to elude by motor vehicle
