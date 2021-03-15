Russell County man arrested on several drug, gun charges

Robert Anthony Martin, arrested on a laundry list of drug and gun charges (Source: Russell County Sheriff's Office)
By Alex Jones | March 15, 2021 at 4:31 PM EDT - Updated March 15 at 4:31 PM

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Russell County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man on a laundry list of drug and gun charges.

Robert Anthony Martin was arrested last week and is now facing several charges including:

  • Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute
  • Possession of marijuana
  • Felon in possession of a pistol
  • Probation violation
  • Probation revocation
  • Distribution of a controlled substance
  • Driving while revoked
  • Attempting to elude by motor vehicle

