Severe Storms Return to the Forecast This Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a nice stretch of dry weather last week, the unusually quiet spring weather comes to an end as a more active pattern takes over this week. Unfortunately, the change in the weather comes with a risk of severe storms for Tuesday and then again on Wednesday night. For Monday at least, the weather will still be relatively quiet, but transition back to stormier weather through the middle of the week. For today, expect partly sunny skies and highs near 80 with just some isolated showers around during the afternoon and evening hours.
Better rain coverage in store for Tuesday though with more widespread showers and storms in the mix with some isolated strong to severe storms possible. Our main concern for severe weather though will be Wednesday night on St. Patrick’s Day. A potent storm system will support the potential for tornadoes, damaging winds, and hail across the Deep South Wednesday. The better ingredients for severe weather right now look to be west of us in Mississippi and west-central Alabama, but damaging storms aren’t out of the question in our neck of the woods either, especially across East Alabama. As of now, the main timeline for us looks to be Wednesday evening into early Thursday morning for the worst of the weather, but we’ll have to continue to fine-tune that is we get closer to the event. Just make sure you have multiple ways to receive weather alerts and your severe weather safety plan in place, especially if severe weather moves in overnight while you’re sleeping.
Some lingering showers and storms are possible during the day on Thursday before a welcome return of drier weather on Friday that should last into at least early next week. After a stretch of 70s and muggier weather this week, we’ll see a dose of below average temperatures and drier air settle back in by Friday, though clouds may stick around through the weekend—keeping us cool for the first day of spring on Saturday. Afternoon highs will go from the mid 60s on Friday to only near 60 for Saturday and Sunday, then back in the 70s next week. The mornings look chilly again though by Saturday with 40s back in the forecast for a nice stretch of days. Next week also looks to feature more uninhibited sunshine again!
Download the free WTVM Weather Mobile App for your forecast → http://onelink.to/stormteam9.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.