Severe Storms Return to the Forecast This Week

Better rain coverage in store for Tuesday though with more widespread showers and storms in the mix with some isolated strong to severe storms possible. Our main concern for severe weather though will be Wednesday night on St. Patrick’s Day. A potent storm system will support the potential for tornadoes, damaging winds, and hail across the Deep South Wednesday. The better ingredients for severe weather right now look to be west of us in Mississippi and west-central Alabama, but damaging storms aren’t out of the question in our neck of the woods either, especially across East Alabama. As of now, the main timeline for us looks to be Wednesday evening into early Thursday morning for the worst of the weather, but we’ll have to continue to fine-tune that is we get closer to the event. Just make sure you have multiple ways to receive weather alerts and your severe weather safety plan in place, especially if severe weather moves in overnight while you’re sleeping.