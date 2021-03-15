Weather Pattern Flipping; Potential for Severe Weather Tuesday Through Thursday

All threats are on the table - including tornadoes - with this risk of severe weather, and it looks like the greatest risk will be in our East Alabama counties. Timing-wise, the worst of the weather may come between 3 AM and 11 AM ET Thursday, but we will have to fine-tune that forecast as we get closer. Beyond that, the forecast will dry out in a big way for Friday, the weekend, and most of next week. Look for temperatures to take a dip too - highs in the 50s and 60s for Friday and the weekend and overnight lows in the 30s and 40s. We’ll have to monitor for frost potential in some of the normally colder spots early on the weekend mornings.