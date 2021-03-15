Weather Pattern Flipping; Potential for Severe Weather Tuesday Through Thursday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The weather pattern is flipping in a big way in the coming days as better chances for rain and storms arrive in the forecast. Tuesday will feature rain and storms likely at times during the day, and a few of the storms could be on the strong side. Severe or damaging storms can’t be ruled out, so we’ll keep an eye on it. We can expect a bit of a break in the action Tuesday night and early Wednesday, but storms will again be possible by Wednesday afternoon. There may be some potential for severe weather with these storms, but the greatest and most significant risk for severe weather around here will come late Wednesday night, into the overnight, and very early on Thursday morning.
All threats are on the table - including tornadoes - with this risk of severe weather, and it looks like the greatest risk will be in our East Alabama counties. Timing-wise, the worst of the weather may come between 3 AM and 11 AM ET Thursday, but we will have to fine-tune that forecast as we get closer. Beyond that, the forecast will dry out in a big way for Friday, the weekend, and most of next week. Look for temperatures to take a dip too - highs in the 50s and 60s for Friday and the weekend and overnight lows in the 30s and 40s. We’ll have to monitor for frost potential in some of the normally colder spots early on the weekend mornings.
