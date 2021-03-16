Alert Center Action Day: Wednesday Into Thursday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - All eyes are still on the severe weather threat across the Chattahoochee Valley. Tonight, some strong storms are still possible south of Highway 80, and rain may continue at times for others into the nighttime hours. We don’t expect widespread severe weather concerns tonight. For Wednesday, the day should start off dry, but we will have to monitor the afternoon and evening since there is a potential for some storms to pop up - these may carry a severe weather risk, but it is not a guarantee we will see these storms firing up. The more significant threat will come overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning - roughly from 3 AM to 10 AM, moving west to east across the Chattahoochee Valley. The potential exists for all types of severe weather, including tornadoes, damaging winds, and large hail. The worst of the weather will likely be in East Alabama, but it doesn’t matter where in the Chattahoochee Valley you live - you’ll want to monitor the threat closely.