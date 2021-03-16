Chattahoochee Co. educators vaccinated for COVID-19

CHATTAHOOCHEE COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Educators in Chattahoochee County were vaccinated for COVID-19 Tuesday.
A vaccination clinic was held at the Chattahoochee County Education Center gym until 1 p.m.
Vaccinations are not mandatory for teachers and school staff at this time, but the ones who showed up to be vaccinated were enthused and ready. Principal Kenyada Heard says the day was crucial for those working with students daily during the pandemic.
“It is very important because we believe teachers and educators everywhere to be frontline workers,” said Heard.
About 60 percent of Chattahoochee County educators showed up to be vaccinated.
