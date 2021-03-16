Columbus police continue the hunt for woman’s killer nearly 18 years later

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In March 2003, a Columbus woman was found dead in her home, her killer still inside. Nearly 18 years later, police are still searching for the man who killed Iris Harless.
Harless was found murdered inside her Northgate Dr. on Mar. 28, 2003. One of her family members located a single suspect inside the home. The same suspect was later seen by several other witnesses.
Police have released two sketches of the man in the hopes someone in the public may recognize him.
He was described as being between 25 and 30 years old and standing between 5′10″ and 6′1″ and 185 and 195 pounds. He had a black or dark brown mullet and may have been wearing prescription glasses prior to the murder.
He was last seen on foot in the area of Northgate Dr. and Reese Rd. trying to flag down passing drivers to get a ride from the area. He was reportedly trying to get to Coaches Corner Bar & Grill on Gentian Blvd.
Anyone with any information on this murder or who this suspect may be is asked to contact detectives at 706-225-4319 or 706-225-2786.
