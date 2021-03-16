Community comes together to help find missing Columbus teen

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - People from all across the Chattahoochee Valley came together to help locate a missing teen over the weekend.
Columbus police spent most of the weekend looking for 13-year-old King Hart. King was last seen March 11 near Farley Drive.
Empowered Youth of Columbus (EYC) teamed up with King’s family to bring him home. They passed out flyers, used social media, and word of mouth to bring the community together in the search. King was found Sunday.
Police say King was hungry, tired, and disoriented.
Organizers with Empowered Youth of Columbus (EYC) say they are just thankful to help reunite King with his family.
“The woman that brought him back had encountered him previously and then actually that following day, saw his picture on Instagram,” said Darryl Wolff, community advocate with EYC.
“King was one of our students last year and his sister is a current student right now,” said Madeline Pieper-Wolff, EYC program director.
“It’s just amazing to see and you know how they say, it takes a village and that village was Columbus this weekend,” commented Gina Dorman, EYC parent outreach coordinator.
