Cure Violence Columbus information session held to address concerns of implementing the program

The city of Columbus is already committed to spending $25,000 for an assessment and setting aside another half million to put the program into action. Cure Violence Columbus, a the crime prevention initiative that has proven success in over 100 U.S. cities, including Baltimore, New York and Chicago, is now headed to the Fountain City. According to Cedric Hill Jr., one of the members of Cure Violence Columbus, the initiative is a community effort and will take the entire city to get on board to make the program successful.