Frank’s Alley restaurant coming to downtown Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A new restaurant has secured a prime spot in downtown Columbus and will bring the New York food scene the city.
Frank’s Alley is located on Broadway near the 13th Street bridge and will open before summer. The restaurant will serve up classic New York style hot dogs with all the fixings, pretzels, and beer.
Ed Wolverton, who was named presidents of Uptown Columbus in September 2020, says this isn’t’ the only thing Columbus can look forward to.
“Another big thing that is happening in that 1200 block is the opening of the AC Marriot Hotel,” said Wolverton. “They have been under construction for a while, but they have now set an opening for the hotel of April 1st. That will be another economic generator just in that one block that will further support some of that economic development that is happening there.”
Wolverton says there will also be two new vendors coming to Banks Food Hall located near the Riverwalk.
