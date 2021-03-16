Locally filmed movie ‘My Brother’s Keeper’ in theaters Friday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A faith-based movie filmed in Columbus comes out Friday after its release has been delayed by more than a year due to COVID-19.
“My Brother’s Keeper,” a film that focuses on a veteran’s struggle with PTSD and faith, will be showing at Lucas Theater at Fort Benning and at more than 200 other screens across the nation.
Writer Ty Manns says as of now, the film is not slated to show in Columbus, but the film’s distributors are in talks with AMC, hoping to get the movie shown locally. Manns says so many people in the community donated their time and resources to help make the film.
“Now that goes away because they can’t walk into their local theater and see the fruits of their labor,” said Manns. “I’m just afraid that if this becomes the norm, other producers will shy away from coming here because people in the city may just be a little hesitant.”
Manns says churches can sign up to show the film by hosting a movie event. It’s free to be a host, but they still have to pay per person for tickets. Manns says they’re donating 15 percent of those ticket sales back to the church.
