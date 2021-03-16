MCSD honors employee for COVID-19 efforts

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Muscogee County School District (MCSD) employee says he’s alive following more than a month’s long hospitalization due to COVID-19 thanks to quick thinking by his supervisor.
The MCSD director of transportation received a surprise recognition at Monday night’s school board meeting.
MCSD Transportation Supervisor Pete Danois says Jan. 20 started out normal. As the day went on, he says he started feeling tired.
“Needless to say, I had just tested negative for the COVID-19. Well, I had spoke to Mr. Hill earlier that morning and apparently he noticed something that I didn’t,” Danois said.
Danois says Ray Hill, the director of transportation, made a phone call to one of his other co-workers who then called Danois’ daughter.
“It ended up that I was suffering from COVID-19. It’s a miracle that I’m here today. If it wasn’t for Mr. Hill’s quick response, I’d probably be dead today, according to three different doctors,” Danois explained.
“To me it’s just another day at the job, and sometimes we extend past our job to have that care for our employees,” said Hill.
Danois says he got out of the hospital last Tuesday after being admitted in Jan.
“COVID-19 has really hit us pretty hard in our department, from supervisors to bus drivers. Even having the loss of one bus driver,” explained Hill.
Hill says this has brought the morale down in their department.
“My fight has been to continue the mission, bring the morale back up and ensure the welfare of my people going forward,” he said.
Superintendent Dr. David Lewis says about 68 percent of their students ride the bus everyday.
