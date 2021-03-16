Muscogee Co. EMA Director speaks ahead of Columbus mass vaccination clinic opening

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Civic Center is home to one of five new mass vaccination sites being set up by the Georgia Emergency Management Association Wednesday.
Muscogee County EMA Director Chance Corbett stopped by News Leader 9 this morning to share some information about the site ahead of its opening.
Corbett says this appointment-only clinic will be giving out 1,100 doses of the Pfizer vaccine each day for the next 12 to 13 weeks with the goal of fully vaccinating everyone eligible in the Columbus area.
He adds that Columbus is fortunate that we have been able to set up smaller vaccination clinics several times through the Department of Public Health, because the processes for those clinics are similar to those being employed by this new clinic.
Corbett says that he is confident that this mass vaccination clinic is one of the best ways to get Columbus and the surrounding area vaccinated.
“We feel confident this is going to go well for the people of Columbus and surrounding areas and they’re going to get the shots in their arms. We believe that we’re going to get past this and get to a better place,” said Corbett.
To register for the vaccine, residents must meet the current eligibility requirements put out by the state of Georgia, but Corbett says those restrictions aren’t quite as stringent as people may think.
“The misnomer is ‘Oh, I’m not 55 yet’ and I actually had someone say that to me this morning, but there are a lot of other criteria. If you’re 25 years old and obese or been told you need to lose weight by the doctor, you’re eligible to get this vaccine,” said Corbett.
If you do meet those requirements, there are two ways that you can register to receive a dose of the vaccine at this clinic. You can make an appointment online here or by calling 844-276-1131.
All you need to bring with you to the appointment is your name or the QR code you’re given during registration.
If you’re a resident of Alabama who meets the eligibility requirements, Corbett says you will not be turned away, but the focus will remain on the Columbus area.
Corbett also says that the smaller vaccination clinics through the Department of Public Health will continue for those who cannot get to the Columbus Civic Center.
