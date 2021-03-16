One person dead after a crash on I-85 in Troup County

One person dead after a crash on I-85 in Troup County
(Source: File graphic)
By Alex Jones | March 16, 2021 at 8:17 AM EDT - Updated March 16 at 8:17 AM

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - At least one person is dead after an overnight crash on I-85 in Troup County.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, the crash occurred on I-85 northbound just before Georgia Hwy. 54 just before 3:30 a.m.

All lanes were blocked at the time of the crash, but have since be re-opened.

The identity of the person killed in the crash has not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Keep with News Leader 9 on air and online for the latest details.

