Russell Co. School System making changes to school schedule ahead of inclement weather

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The threat of potentially severe weather in the Chattahoochee Valley is causing the Russell County School System to make some changes to their schedule.
All students and employees will be dismissed from school at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Mar. 17.
No students or employees will be on campus on Thursday, Mar. 18 as they transition to virtual learning for the day.
After-school activities are being canceled for both days.
The regular schedule will resume on Friday, Mar. 19.
WTVM’s Storm Team 9 has called for an Alert Center Action Day from Wednesday night overnight into Thursday morning due to the potential of severe weather. Stay up to date with their latest forecasts here or by downloading the WTVM Weather app.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.