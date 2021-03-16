Suspect wanted in LaGrange for robbery on E. Bacon St.

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A suspect is wanted in LaGrange for armed robbery.
The incident happened Monday in the 400 block of East Bacon Street.
A woman told police as she was getting her son out his car seat, a man demanded her purse while placing an unknown object to her back.
She reportedly handed over her purse to the man. The suspect then ran away.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.
