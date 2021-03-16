Trial begins for 2018 W. Magnolia St. murder case in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The trial has began for an East Alabama teen charged in a deadly 2018 shooting that happened on West Magnolia Street in downtown Auburn.
Officials say Jarvis Nichols, who was 17 years old at the time of the shooting, is accused of murdering 20-year-old Evan Wilson.
Police previously testified that Nichols shot Wilson five times and then minutes later, tracked Wilson down and shot him again. Nichols’ attorney is stressing the burden of proof falls on the state.
“This is about that loss of life. This is about a brother losing his friend, a mother losing her son, because Jarvis Nichols made a choice,” said Lee County Assistant District Attorney Kasey Cooper.
“Jarvis is over here presumed to be innocent, and he’ll be innocent until you decide otherwise. His innocence is part of the evidence,” said defense attorney Harold Morris.
Officials say four others were injured in the incident.
