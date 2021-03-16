Lanett woman arrested for faking Walmart bomb threat because she was “mad at her boyfriend”

VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - Valley police arrested a suspect for reporting a false bomb threat at a Walmart store.
39-year-old Cynthia Adamson of Lanett is charged with false reporting of an incident.
On March 8, a shopper at Walmart on 20th Avenue in Valley entered the store and told management she had been stopped in the parking lot by a man in a gold PT Cruiser and told there was a bomb in the store. Management evacuated the store and called police.
Officers conducted a visual search of the building and did not locate any devices. A second search of the store was conducted using explosive trained dogs from the Auburn and Opelika police departments and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. No devices were found during the second search.
Valley investigators were able to identify the suspect’s vehicle and brought the owner in for an interview. The vehicle owner said he was in the parking lot waiting for his girlfriend to finish shopping. When she returned to the vehicle, she told him she had been approached by a man who told her there was a bomb in the store. As they were leaving, the driver stopped to warn a woman headed into the store that there was “talk of a bomb.”
Adamson was identified as the girlfriend and admitted to investigators that she made up the story about there being a bomb inside the store because she was mad at her boyfriend. Adamson was transported to the Chambers County Detention Facility, pending a bond hearing.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.