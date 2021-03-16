Woman allegedly tried setting LaGrange grocery store on fire after being kicked out

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A LaGrange woman has been arrested after allegedly trying to set a grocery store on fire after she was kicked out for attempting to steal.
The owner of the Daniel Street Food Mart on Daniel St. in LaGrange reported to police that he kicked a woman out of the store at approximately 2:30 p.m. She then reportedly attempted to set the store on fire by piling clothes beneath the power meter base and setting them on fire.
The owner was able to put the fire out before it caused damage to the building.
Police identified the woman as Victoria Kendrick, who was then arrested and charged with criminal attempt of arson.
Investigators later learned that Kendrick was out on bond for a previous arson charge and two counts of burglary.
The case remains under investigation.
