ALERT CENTER ACTION DAY: This Evening, Tonight, & Thursday AM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An active weather day is in progress to our west, and that severe weather will continue to spread over our area into this evening and tonight. We will monitor for two rounds of severe storms - one this afternoon and evening until around 10-11 PM ET, and then another round overnight into very early on Thursday morning with the main time-frame of concern between 3 AM and 10 AM ET. The first round will be more isolated in nature, while the second round will likely impact everyone across the Valley. Threats will include tornadoes - some strong - along with destructive winds of 70 mph plus, and large hail, likely larger than golf ball size. Be near a source of weather information tonight - make sure you are in a position to get watches and warnings overnight.
After the severe weather moves out Thursday morning, our weather will improve - even though it will stay cloudy through the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will start dropping, and we will see highs staying in the 50s and 60s for Friday and the weekend. Overnight lows will drop into the 30s and 40s with potential for frost early Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday mornings in spots. The weather will warm back up by the middle and end of next week with highs back in the middle 70s. Rain coverage comes back by next Thursday and Friday.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.