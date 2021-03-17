ALERT CENTER ACTION DAY: This Evening, Tonight, & Thursday AM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An active weather day is in progress to our west, and that severe weather will continue to spread over our area into this evening and tonight. We will monitor for two rounds of severe storms - one this afternoon and evening until around 10-11 PM ET, and then another round overnight into very early on Thursday morning with the main time-frame of concern between 3 AM and 10 AM ET. The first round will be more isolated in nature, while the second round will likely impact everyone across the Valley. Threats will include tornadoes - some strong - along with destructive winds of 70 mph plus, and large hail, likely larger than golf ball size. Be near a source of weather information tonight - make sure you are in a position to get watches and warnings overnight.