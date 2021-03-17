COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Doctors Hospital building in Columbus to receive more vaccine doses

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - According to the mayor of Columbus, the vaccine clinic at the old Doctors Hospital will be getting more vaccine doses soon.
They expect to administer over 1,000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine over the course of two days, and appointments are open right now. Mayor Skip Henderson says the site is one of the most efficient he’s seen and people can get in and out in about 20 minutes.
“I think they’re planning right now on going for about two days. They’ve got about 1,000 doses. They’re looking to do about 500 each day, so there are spots available last I checked. It is one of those time is of the essence kind of things. So, I just encourage anybody who’s considering it to access that portal and go ahead and register,” said Henderson.
Henderson says appointments are required and no walk-ins will be allowed. They will be added regularly as vaccine’s are made available and people should check the site regularly for availability. Appointments can not be made by calling the mayor’s office. Once you sign up for a time slot, you will receive an email with all the information needed for the appointment. To sign up, click here.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.